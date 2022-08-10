Wallingford

Food Delivery Worker Injured in Wallingford Carjacking

Wallingford Police

A food delivery person was injured when he was dragged as two people stole his vehicle in Wallingford Tuesday afternoon and police are looking for the people responsible.

Police officers responded to Chimney Hill Road just after 4:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle and found an older black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and a white trash bag covering its registration plate.

Officers tried to stop the Honda, but the driver sped off, police said.

Soon after, officers responded back to the area Chimney Hill Road and Sullivan Avenue to investigate a carjacking.

The victim has cuts on his head, knee and foot and medical staff treated him at the scene.

Police learned the victim was delivering food in the area when two males confronted him. They tried to take his Nissan Rouge and the victim was dragged around 500 feet, police said.

One of the carjackers had something in his hand, police said, but the victim was so distraught that he could not tell what it was.

Police found the Nissan Rogue a short time later in Meriden.

Police have released a photo of the Honda and are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or recognizes it to call Detective Sterback at (203)294-2856.

Wallingford Police

Wallingford police urge the public to report suspicious activity if you see it. They are urging people who work in delivery service to be cautious and skip a fare or delivery when you notice something suspicious rather than take a risk.

