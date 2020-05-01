Foodshare Continues Serving Hundreds of Families Daily with Drive-Thru Distribution

While the lines of people picking up food looked shorter on Friday, Foodshare said the need is still so great.

The organization’s logistics manager said that since starting the drive-thru distribution in the parking lot of Rentschler Field two weeks ago, they fed the most people Thursday.

Staff and volunteers servied almost 2,500 car in a couple hours.

“I do have children at home, so this helps a lot,” said Vicky Gamble of East Hartford who is balancing five kids learning from home right now and working at a gas station.

She was thankful Foodshare could help give her family some relief.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing. I mean if people have kids and they are in need, they need to come down here. They are all going to be blessed by God,” she said.

.@foodshare's drive-thru food bank operation continues to blow me away 🤯



Yesterday, they served 2,475 cars in 3.5 hrs. A record since starting last week!



Thank you staff/volunteers helping SO many neighbors in need! As you can imagine, the nonprofit will gladly take donation$

She, like many others waiting in line, had never been through this drive-thru before.

With two weeks under their belt, Foodshare said they can now serve about 600 cars in an hour.

They’re scheduled to continue doing just that every morning through next week at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, beginning at 8 a.m.. They serve until noon, but if there's a long line, the gate closes at 11:30 a.m.

Piccini said that Foodshare on Wednesday will assess how much longer they’ll keep this going.

“It could be until the end of the month. We’ll keep going to the need is there or until I can’t get product anymore. But there’s a lot of things in the background moving right now. I’m pretty sure we’re not going to run out of food,” said Foodshare logistics manager Dom Piccini.

Piccini can’t say enough things about the people giving their time to help keep this going, “I have to say thank you to my volunteers because the 40 of them just stuck it out in the pouring rain.

Piccimi said the operation at Rentschler Field , with food, costs about $40,000 a week, so they’ll gladly accept donations as they keep feeding our neighbors in need while continuing all of their other operations.

“This is a supplement for everybody. And just let people know, we didn’t cancel mobiles, we didn’t cancel out partner agencies. Everything is still going 100 percent strong," Piccini said.