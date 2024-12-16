Former coliseum in New Haven to be repurposed and redeveloped

The City of New Haven celebrated the completion of a new building that will offer residential and commercial retail space at the site of the former coliseum.

The latest development is being called Anthem at Square 10; it's located at 275 South Orange St.

Anthem at Square 10 includes 200 apartment units for rent, out of which 40 will be affordable units, 16,000 square feet of retail space and 25,000 square feet of public open space.

The completed-building is one phase of a larger development.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

New Haven city officials were present on Monday during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Anthem at Square 10.

Mayor Justin Elicker applauded the developer, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, for sticking to the original vision presented to the community in 2022.

The mayor also congratulated the developers and city partners for being able to provide 40 affordable units, with potentially more to come.

“Twenty units set aside for households of 50 to 60% area median income, and the other 20 units set aside for households at 60% to 100% AMI, so we can be really proud of that.”

Alder Carmen Rodriguez, who represents New Haven’s Ward 6, shared her excitement towards the new development.

She said the building, along with its amenities and location, will help bring neighborhoods back together.

"We have a community that can now walk down, as you heard, we're having cafe's, restaurants here, apart from folks being able to live here," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she sees the building becoming a job creator for nearby residents.

“Anybody out there that’s on a walkable bus, that cannot drive, this is close to home and they can also come on by and put in an application to the businesses that are going to be opening up here," she said.

In addition, she said the city is working on bringing more affordable housing units in the upcoming year.

Addeie Jabbour, owner of Ninth Square Market on Orange Street, was glad to hear the project is on track.

“All the residentials areas here help the business, more buildings, more business for us," Jabbour said.

He said he is looking forward to the new business the incoming residents and visitors will bring to his shop.

Phase 1B of the development will include 75 to 100 new apartments and a 650-space parking garage.

The third phase, phase 1C, will include a 200,000 square foot medical/lab building and a ground-floor restaurant.