Former Derby alderman pleads guilty to charge connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

A former Derby alderman and mayoral candidate pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gino DiGiovanni Jr., who won the Republican mayoral primary in Derby, then lost the general election to Democrat Joseph DiMartino, was charged in August in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He was not an alderman at the time. but was later elected to the position.

He admitted to NBC Connecticut Investigates in October 2022 that he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and that he entered the building on that day. He told NBC Connecticut Investigates he didn't see any violence or commit any acts of violence when he was there.

It was after that NBC CT Investigates report aired, that the FBI began its investigation into DiGiovanni.

DiGiovanni pleaded guilty Friday to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15.

Last month, his attorney, Martin Minnella, told NBC News that he expects that his client will get a fine and probation.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to DiGiovanni to ask him why he decided to plead guilty but we have not yet heard back from him.