Former director of Connecticut skating center was on the American Airlines flight that crashed: officials

The former director of figure skating at the International Skating Center in Simsbury was on the American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, according to officials from a Massachusetts skating club he has been affiliated with.

More than 60 people were on the flight and several of the passengers were figure skaters and two of their Russian coaches who were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Among them were six members of the community of the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts -- two teenage skaters, two coaches and two parents, according to Doug Zeghibe, the CEO and executive director of the skating club.

He said they included Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Shishkova and Naumov who won the pairs title at the 1994 World Figure Skating Championships and competed at the Winter Olympics twice.

Naumov was the director of the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury from 2011 to 2016, according to the website for the Skating Club of Boston.

A representative of the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury said they are heartbroken by the tragedy of the plane crash.

"We are heartbroken by the tragedy that has impacted our skating community. The skating community is small yet incredibly strong. Our hearts are broken as we process the devastating loss and uncertainty surrounding those involved in this tragedy,” Juliette Zielinski, Learn to Skate Director and Private Figure Skating Coach, said in a statement, speaking on behalf of the International Skating Center of Connecticut.

“Many of those aboard were not only training partners, fellow coaches, and colleagues but also dear friends and members of our extended skating family. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones. As a community, we will lean on one another for strength and support. We appreciate the outpouring of love while we navigate this difficult time,” Zielinski added.

From the Skating Club of Boston

Skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Jinna, about 15 years old, and Spencer, about 16, were traveling with their mothers, Jin Han and Christine Lane, and their coaches, said Zeghibe.

Officials said all 64 people who were on the passenger plane and the three people aboard the helicopter are feared to be dead.

Twenty-eight bodies have been recovered, officials said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Get updates on the crash here.