Former federal prosecutor and UNH professor speak on latest Trump indictment

As former president Donald Trump faces yet another indictment, how do these latest charges stack up with the other indictments he’s already facing?

Trump is facing more federal charges - this time regarding his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is facing four charges of conspiracy and obstruction from special counsel Jack Smith.

Former U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Stan Twardy says the conspiracy charges gives Smith a lot of leeway.

“They’re ones that enable in the courtroom for prosecutors to just put more evidence and bring things in outside of a specific charge,” Twardy said.

He says on top of Trump’s other indictments, this will be a major logistical challenge for him to campaign and be present in courtrooms.

“This is going to be a mind boggling next 16 months,” he said.

University of New Haven Criminal Justice Professor Kenneth Gray says there’s a higher bar to meet with the new charges.

“When you’re trying to prove a conspiracy, it requires you to be able to prove a lot more than in simple matters,” he said.

Gray says the cases are very likely to extend after the 2024 election which means uncharted legal waters could be set if Trump wins back the presidency.

“We’ve never been in a situation like this before and we’ll just have to see how it plays out,” he said.

Both men say to watch out for a potential fourth indictment in Georgia where a district attorney there is considering charges after probing the efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.