Charges Against Former Wendy's Manager Accused of Refusing to Serve High School Team Upgraded

A former manager of a Wendy’s restaurant in Plainfield who was accused of refusing to serve a high school basketball team and using racial slurs appeared in court Tuesday and charges have been upgraded.

The incident that led to the arrest and charges happened on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 9 when members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team stopped at the Wendy’s at 2 Pratt Road in Plainfield on the way home from an away game.

But then police received a 911 call. A customer contacted them to report an argument over the refusal of service just after 10 p.m., summoning police officers.

Members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team told police that the manager refused service and used racial slurs, police said.

A statement from Woodstock Academy said the manager directed expletives and racial slurs at two coaches, Donte Adams and Denzel Washington, when he was asked about why service was being refused.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Brett White, 22, of Canterbury, and said he admitted to using racial slurs and was placed under arrest.

The franchise organization that owns the Wendy’s restaurant in Plainfield condemned the behavior the manager was accused of and said White no longer works there.

"We are aware of the incident that occurred on February 9, 2023, at the Plainfield, CT location. Inspired by Opportunity has zero tolerance for racial harassment or discrimination. We condemn this manager’s conduct as completely inconsistent with our values and have taken prompt and immediate action. The manager is no longer employed with the Company. We are committed to working with our teammates to ensure that our restaurants continue to be welcoming to all who visit," Inspired by Opportunity, LLC said in a statement.

Officials from Woodstock Academy expressed anger at what happened but commended the students and coaches.

“While I am angry and devasted over this incident, I could not be more proud of our coaches and student-athletes. These coaches are building fine young men who are going to change the world,” Head of School Chris Sandford said in a statement. “This experience is not only life-changing for those involved, but it has also shown that the work we have been doing as a school community in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion is more important than ever.”

White was initially charged with breach of peace in the second degree and released on a $10,000.00 bond.

Officials from Woodstock Academy said there was a team meeting Friday morning to "process and discuss the events" with the team and all who were involved and counseling and support services have been made available to students.

“It was never about us,” assistant coach Denzel Washington said in a statement. “We were just thinking about the kids and the fact that we had to get them home. This story could have had a very different outcome.”