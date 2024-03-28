Funeral for former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman to be held Friday morning in Stamford

The funeral for former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman will be held on Friday morning in Stamford.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29 at Congregation Agudath Sholom, at 301 Strawberry Hill Ave. in Stamford.

An additional memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The 82-year-old died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from a fall, according to a statement his family.

Lieberman and his wife, Hadassah, have four children.

NBC Connecticut we will be covering the funeral of former Senator Lieberman on-air and on streaming platforms. You can find details on how you can watch on several streaming services here.

Lieberman was born in Stamford, attended Stamford public schools and went on to Yale.

He graduated from Yale University in 1964, then earned a law degree from Yale Law School in 1967.

Lieberman was a major political figure in Connecticut, serving first in state government, and then in the Unites States Senate.

His political career included the state senate, the attorney general's office and then U.S. Senate, when he defeated moderate Republican incumbent Lowell Weicker in 1988.

Lieberman would serve in the U.S. Senate from 1989 to 2013, first as a Democrat and later as an Independent.

In 2000, Lieberman was the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore.

He was the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket and would have been the first Jewish vice president.

Gore said in a statement on Wednesday night that he was profoundly saddened by the death of his one-time running mate.

He called Lieberman “a truly gifted leader, whose affable personality and strong will made him a force to be reckoned with" and said his dedication to equality and fairness started at a young age, noting Lieberman traveled to the South to join the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

“It was an honor to stand side-by-side with him on the campaign trail,” Gore said.

In 2004, Lieberman sought the Democratic presidential nomination but dropped out after a weak showing in the early primaries.

Four years later, Lieberman almost became the running mate for his close pal, Republican John McCain.

In 2013, Lieberman announced his retirement from the U.S. Senate.

In announcing his retirement, Lieberman acknowledged that he did “not always fit comfortably into conventional political boxes” and felt his first responsibility was to serve his constituents, state and country, not his political party.

During his final Senate speech, Lieberman urged Congress to look beyond party lines and partisan rancor to break Washington gridlock.

“It requires reaching across the aisle and finding partners from the opposite party,” said Lieberman. “That is what is desperately needed in Washington now.”

After leaving the Senate, Lieberman joined a New York City law firm.

Gov. Ned Lamont has called for U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of Lieberman.