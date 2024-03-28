Connecticut

Governor calls for lowering flags in honor of former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman

No Labels Founding Chairman and former Senator Joe Lieberman speaks about the 2024 election at National Press Club, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The governor is calling for U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered in honor of former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman, who died on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of the former senator’s funeral, which will be held Friday, March 29 at Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford.

Lieberman’s family said the 82-year-old died in New York City due to complications from a fall.

Lieberman was a major political figure in the state.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He served in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades and was the vice presidential nominee in 2000 on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore.

Lieberman was the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket and would have been the first Jewish vice president.

In 2004, he sought the Democratic presidential nomination but dropped out after a weak showing in the early primaries. 

Local

Waterbury 1 hour ago

Body pulled from pond at park in Waterbury

north branford 2 hours ago

Man killed in hit-and-run on Route 80 in North Branford

Four years later, Lieberman almost became the running mate for his close pal, Republican John McCain.

In 2013, he announced his retirement from the U.S. Senate.

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us