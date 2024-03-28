Governor calls for lowering flags in honor of former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman

The governor is calling for U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered in honor of former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman, who died on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of the former senator’s funeral, which will be held Friday, March 29 at Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford.

Lieberman’s family said the 82-year-old died in New York City due to complications from a fall.

Lieberman was a major political figure in the state.

He served in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades and was the vice presidential nominee in 2000 on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore.

Lieberman was the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket and would have been the first Jewish vice president.

In 2004, he sought the Democratic presidential nomination but dropped out after a weak showing in the early primaries.

Four years later, Lieberman almost became the running mate for his close pal, Republican John McCain.

In 2013, he announced his retirement from the U.S. Senate.