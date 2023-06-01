Former Waterbury Zoning Official Had 16 Alcoholic Drinks Before Hit-and-Run: Warrant

An arrest warrant says that the former chairman of the Waterbury zoning commission consumed 16 alcoholic beverages before he allegedly struck a 17-year-old with his car and fled the scene.

John Egan, 58, was involved in the hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning, police said. The teen was critically hurt as a result of the crash, according to police.

Egan was identified as a suspect in the accident earlier this week. An arrest warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut states that Egan consumed a variety of alcoholic drinks on the day of the crash, at two different restaurants.

Police were notified that Egan purchased 14 drinks at Verdi at Western Hills golf course. An officer said Egan consumed these drinks before getting in his car and driving to another bar later that night.

The warrant said Egan mixed his drinks and ultimately consumed beer, spiked seltzer, cocktails and wine. He stayed at the golf course restaurant for several hours before making his way over to The Cave - a bar located on East Main Street - at about 10 p.m.

Egan left the bar at about 11:55 p.m. after drinking two more beers, according to the warrant. The crash happened about 10 minutes later.

Waterbury's Aldermanic Liaison Ernest Brunelli said Egan served as chairman of the Waterbury zoning commission. The mayor said Egan resigned from the commission, effective Tuesday.

The teen was on a scooter when he was struck in the area of West Main Street and Highland Avenue just after midnight Friday. Family identified the teen as Bryan Calle.

Police said officers found him lying in the road, but the vehicle that hit him had already taken off. Authorities later found the vehicle, a Cadillac XT5, abandoned and took it away.

Calle was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where he is in critical condition and being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

An attorney for Calle's family said the teen has severe brain swelling and is fighting for his life. The family attorney said Calle's family is pleased an arrest has been made, but their focus remains on his well-being and they're working on bringing his parents from Ecuador to see him in the hospital.

Calle only moved to Waterbury from Ecuador a few months ago, according to family members. He was riding home from work on his scooter when he was hit, they said.

Egan voluntarily turned himself in to police Wednesday evening. He faces charges including evading responsibility causing serious physical injury or death, and failure to yield while turning.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.