Four injured in Old Saybrook boating accident

Several people were taken to the hospital after a boat crash Monday night.

According to the Connecticut Coast Guard, a cigarette boat with four people on board had hit a brick wall at the mouth of the Connecticut River.

Everyone on board the boat was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

It's not immediately known if any other vessels were involved in the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.