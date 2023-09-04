old saybrook

Four injured in Old Saybrook boating accident

water generic body of water generic
Getty Images

Several people were taken to the hospital after a boat crash Monday night.

According to the Connecticut Coast Guard, a cigarette boat with four people on board had hit a brick wall at the mouth of the Connecticut River.

Everyone on board the boat was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

It's not immediately known if any other vessels were involved in the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

This article tagged under:

old saybrookBoat crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us