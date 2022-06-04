Fourth Annual PrideFest and March Kicks Off in Middletown

Saturday is going to be a day full of activities in Middletown as people come out to celebrate the city's fourth annual PrideFest.

There will be eight hours of entertainment, food and events.

The day kicks off at 2 p.m. with a Pride March. It's the state's largest Pride March with more than 50 groups participating. It will start in Middletown's North End, will continue down Main Street and will stop near the South Green.

Middletown kicked off its PrideFest Wednesday to coincide with the start of Pride Month.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After that, state and local leaders will join together for a Pride Rally at 4 p.m. on the South Green.

Then there will also be a drag show and concert at night on the South Green with activities ending at 10 p.m.

"We have more people signed up for our march than ever before, more vendors signed up for the South Green than ever before so I think our Pride Fest on June 4 is really gonna be spectacular this year," said Middletown Pride Founder Christopher Forte.

Founder of Middletown Pride Chris Forte discusses what events you can expect at Middletown Pride Fest 2022 and how the event hopes to celebrate and advocate for equality.

"We’re telling the community you are safe, you’re accepted, you are loved and you are welcome here in Middletown and it’s just so important to have that to continue to show our support," Forte added.

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and OUT Hartford are proud partners of the fourth annual Middletown PrideFest, March and Festival.