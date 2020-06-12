Foxwoods Takes Next Steps in Reopening Plan

Foxwoods announced Friday that it is moving forward with reopening plans to include more of the property.

The tribe has reopened the Fox Tower Casino, and has announced plans to reopen six restaurants, Monza World-Class Karting, and a new drive-in movie option, as well as expanding hotel capacity.

The Fox Tower Casino is now open Friday through Sunday from noon to 2 a.m. for slots and electronic table games. Social distancing guidelines remain in place.

Foxwoods officials said over 30 stores at the Tanger Outlets are open and more expected to open over the next few weeks.

This weekend more dining Grab & Go options will be made available.

On June 15, the Grand Pequot Tower Hotel will increase its capacity.

On June 16, Monza World-Class Karting will reopen with new safety protocols in place, including requiring face masks, temperature checks, and helmet disinfection processes.

The restaurants, which will reopen for dining-in on June 17, are David Burke Prime, Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen + Bar, Scorpion Bar, Sugar Factory and Veranda Cafe. California Pizza Kitchen is slated to reopen on June 18. The restaurants will operate at 50% capacity for in-restaurant dining with social distancing and disinfecting guidelines in place.

Some takeout options have already been available.

On July 2, Foxwoods will begin offering drive-in movies Thursday through Sunday at the lot at the intersection of Route 2 and Foxwoods Boulevard.

Both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun reopened on June 1 with pandemic restrictions in place, including temperature checks, social distancing guidelines, mask requirements, new cleaning protocols and capacity limits. The casinos are on sovereign land and not subject to Gov. Ned Lamont's executive orders and reopening plan, though both tribes agreed to close their properties in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor has expressed concerns about the casinos reopening, saying he feared they were reopening too early.

