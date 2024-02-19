mohegan sun

Frankie Valli announces show at Mohegan Sun

By Cailyn Blonstein

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are coming to Mohegan Sun this year!

The group announced it is performing a limited number of shows including one in Uncasville.

The Last Encores Tour will be at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, June 7.

"I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans,” Valli said about the upcoming tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. The Mohegan Sun Box Office will also have tickets available for purchase starting on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Valli has sold over 175 million records over the last 60 years.

