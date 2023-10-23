Free dental clinic underway in New Haven

The CT Mission of Mercy, known as CT MOMs, is offering a free dental clinic in New Haven on Friday and Saturday for those who can't afford dental services.

"I don't know if you remember Annie and that song, 'You never fold a dress without a smile,' we are going to turn your smiles into healthy beautiful smiles on Friday and Saturday," Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Thanks to community funding, the Mission of Mercy has been offering free dental clinic events in different locations around the state for nearly two decades.

This is the third time it's being held in New Haven.

"There are so many people who don't have access to dental care insurance. According to the CDC, nearly one in three people in the U.S., and over six in 10 seniors, to dental care insurance," Elicker said.

Marcy Lynn Jones was a patient over a decade ago. She says the free dental clinic saved her life - from removing a tooth that was releasing poison into her body, to finding out why she was having stomach issues.

"They went further than a regular dentist that I could afford would have gone," Jones said.

Crews will be setting up the clinic this Thursday at New Haven's Floyd Little Athletic Center. You can expect to see 80 dental stations staffed by 800 volunteers who will provide a wide range of dental care including exams, x-rays, cleaning, extractions, fillings, root canals on front teeth and interim partial dentures.

"There are some people that are just afraid, your mental health matters, and being able to smile at somebody and not be self-conscious about it, makes a difference in your day," Jones said.

Doctors say over the years, the need for free dental services has become increasingly apparent for families and seniors, and they plan on providing this service as long as it's needed.

"I'm here to tell you the demand for dental service far exceeds our capacity to deliver," CEO of Fair Haven Community Healthcare Dr. Suzanne Lagarde said.

"We hope there's a day that this project will not be necessary," Dr. Lawrence Levy, co-chair of the CT Foundation for Dental Outreach, said.

The clinic is first-come, first-served and is expected to administer free dental care to about 1,400 patients over the two days of service.

It is being held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, at 480 Sherman Parkway in New Haven on Friday and Saturday.

It'll open each day at 8 a.m. and will remain open until the clinic reaches capacity.