Free jazz festival in Hartford runs from Friday night through Sunday

Music enthusiasts and those who enjoy a good tune or two should get ready, New England's largest free jazz festival kicks off in Downtown Hartford on Friday.

City officials anticipate more than 150,000 people will attend the 33rd annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz over the next three days. The festival is from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said the city expects an estimated $3.1 million in revenue from the festival and its attendees.

“We are so proud to put on this jazz festival every year. We are so proud to be a center that people come to, not just from Connecticut, not just from New England, from all over the East Coast to this incredible jazz fest," Mayor Arulampalam said. "And I'm going to tell you if you are sitting at home, there is no better way to spend an evening this weekend.”

The festival has a slate of artists attending, including Luisito Quintero & 3rd Element, Elan Trotman, Jonathan Suazo and Ricano, Art Frm Da Hart and many more.

There will also be 62 vendors selling art, crafts and clothing and 26 food vendors.

The event is free of charge and the first live performance begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

For more information go to hartfordjazz.org.