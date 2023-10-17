Free Narcan boxes expanding to more southeastern CT communities

More southeastern Connecticut communities will soon have easier access to Naloxone, a life-saving medication that is designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

NLC CARES, an initiative of the Overdose Action Team of Southeastern Connecticut, received grant funding last year to stock boxes with free Narcan, the brand name for Naloxone.

In August of 2022, the program started off with just one box in New London. Since then, the program has grown. There will soon be 17 boxes throughout New London County.

“We can’t do enough to saturate our community with Naloxone," said Jennifer Muggeo, director of health for Ledge Light Health District. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people.”

The boxes are not locked and many are located in easy to access locations, including at fire houses and outside the LLHD office.

There are boxes in New London, Waterford and Groton. There will soon be five boxes in Stonington and one in Ledyard.

The boxes are expanding to the Norwich region as well. NLC CARES dropped off four boxes to the Uncas Health District this week.

“Those that have [Narcan] have an opportunity to save a life and that’s really the goal," said Patrick McCormack, director of health for the Uncas Health District.

McCormack said that his team is still working to determine exactly where the boxes will go.

“We are going to work with communities to see where the need is greatest, where there is the greatest number of access points for people," McCormack said.

NLC CARES also stocks boxes with fentanyl test strips and contact information for their navigators. If someone is ready to get help and talk to a navigator, they are welcome to reach out, but they stress that there are no requirements to accessing the life-saving medication.

"This removes any requirement for you to engage with anyone in a conversation," Muggeo said. "Walk up to to the box, if you haven't had a training on overdose response scan the QR code, watch the video on our website and be in a position to save someone's life."