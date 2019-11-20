Free Rides Offered for Greenwich Residents Who Imbibe Too Much Over Holidays

To keep people safe on the roads for the holiday season, free rides are available to Greenwich residents who reach out if they “partake in too much holiday cheer.”

Greenwich police said they are partnering with Riverside Services, which is offering a free safe ride home for the resident and the vehicle through Jan. 2, 2020.

“If one Greenwich resident uses the free service, it’s a success,” Police Chief Jim Heavey said in a statement.

Anyone in need of a ride can call the non-emergency number, 203-622-8004 and arrangements will be made, according to police.

