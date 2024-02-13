Frenzied crowd streams to Enfield for Raising Cane's opening

Around the country there are Raising Cane’s restaurants in 40 states, and now for the first time, there is one in Connecticut.

The restaurant opened a location in Enfield Tuesday and despite the weather, there was an amazing turnout.

Raising Cane’s is a fast-food phenomenon. Hysteria follows it wherever it goes. Like the name suggests, there was much commotion surrounding Tuesday’s opening.

“I actually requested off from work to come in today,” said Justin Rosas, who crossed the state border and drove from Chicopee, Mass. “Honestly, I couldn’t wait.”

Cars were lined up not only around the building, but into the Enfield Mall parking lot. Police were needed to direct traffic - all for one thing: chicken fingers.

“I always get chicken fingers at every restaurant. So, you got to get the good ones,” Valentina Stanton, of Stafford, said.

Despite snowy conditions, hungry customers were not to be denied.

“[My friend has] really great snow tires on his new car so we decide to come out and brave the snow,” Andrew Laureno, of Suffield, said.

The weather, though, left some wondering how much larger the crowd could’ve been. There have been Raising Cane's openings in other locations where customers have slept in the parking lot the night before.

“We were ready for it. We had tents and all sorts of things ready for those guys, but the snow obviously deterred them,” Raising Cane’s Area Leader Marcus Carter said.

Although it was hard to tell, it wasn't even the official grand opening. That has been postponed until Wednesday. The festivities start at 8:30 a.m. and will include:

A live DJ on-site playing music to entertain the crowd all day long.

A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries will be accepted from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with the winners drawn beginning at 9:30 a.m. Customers must be present to win.

Guests can take a spin of the Prize Wheel with great Raising Cane’s “swag” giveaways.

The first 100 customers to purchase a combo will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a free box combo on their return visit.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 9:00 a.m., featuring representatives from the North Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce.

Raising Cane’s will present a donation to Executive Director Kathleen Souvigney and Donations Manager Gaye Sgamboti of Enfield Food Shelf, an organization that works to ensure no Enfield family in need is without food assistance.



“We don’t bring variety. We bring perfection,” Carter said.

Not only is this a popular place for customers, but it’s also a place a lot of people want to work.

Carter said this restaurant received 4,000 applications to work here. They hired about 160 people.