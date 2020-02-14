Friend and Former Lawyer of Fotis Dulos Due in Court Today on South Windsor Charges

Kent Mawhinney, the friend and former lawyer for the late Fotis Dulos, will be in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing on charges filed in South Windsor.

Mawhinney was arrested in South Windsor and has been charged with violating a restraining order, sexual assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint of his estranged wife and has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

According to online court records, Mawhinney is due in court later this month for charges connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who disappeared from her New Canaan home in May.

State police arrested hin In January and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer, who was married to Fotis Dulos and in the process of a divorce when she disappeared. Mawhinney is being held on a $2 million bond for those charges.

Mawhinney's next court date in that case is Feb. 20, according to online court records.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder, commission of felony murder, kidnapping in the first-degree, hindering prosecution in the first degree and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

He died earlier this month, two days after attempting suicide at his Farmington home.

A note found with Fotis Dulos on the day of his suicide attempt declares he had nothing to do with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos and that the evidence against him is a “story fabricated by the law enforcement.”

The note also stated that his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and Mawhinney are innocent, and asks the state to "let them free of any such accusations."

Troconis was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and pleaded not guilty.

