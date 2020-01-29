Kent Mawhinney, Attorney Charged in Dulos Case Suspended from Practicing Law

A judge has temporarily suspended the law license of Kent Mawhinney, the attorney facing charges in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Mawhinney is an immigration lawyer and friend of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos is charged with his wife's murder. Mawhinney is currently behind bars, charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The state's Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel had filed to temporarily take away Mawhinney's license, writing Mawhinney “due to his incarceration and any conditions that may be imposed upon his release from custody cannot attend to the legal needs of his clients and there exists a substantial threat of irreparable harm to his clients….”

The suspension allows for a trustee to be appointed to work with Mawhinney’s clients and help them arrange new counsel.

In the warrant for his arrest, police say Mawhinney has changed his story about his whereabouts leading up to and after Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance.

Her body still has not been found.

Mawhinney’s lawyers said the state does not have a strong case against him. He has yet to enter a plea.