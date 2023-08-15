Frontier Communications explores moving HQ to Dallas, Tampa

Norwalk-based Frontier Communications is considering moving their headquarters elsewhere.

The cable and internet provider recently submitted a proposal to the Dallas, Texas city council seeking to designate their McKinney Avenue offices as an Enterprise Zone Project.

In the proposal, Frontier says they plan on spending $7 million to renovate and upgrade the facility, which they say is necessary to accommodate a return-to-office work environment, adding that many of their more than 600 Dallas-based employees have been working from home.

Frontier would have to have five hundred employees total as per program requirements, if the city council gave their seal of approval. However, Frontier has already committed to retaining/consolidating more than 600 jobs.

Should Frontier commit to choosing Dallas as their new headquarters, the company will either hire or relocate additional employees within a five-year period.

The proposal noted Fronter is committed to having twenty-five percent of their new hires be residents of an enterprise zone, economically disadvantaged individuals, or veterans.

If Frontier doesn't opt to move their headquarters to Dallas, the telecommunications company noted in their proposal to the city of Dallas that moving its headquarters to Tampa, Florida could be another option, though additional specifics weren't immediately available.

"The administration and our economic development partners have engaged in regular outreach to Frontier. The company has not communicated any intentions or plans to our office. Connecticut remains a great place to raise a family, work or start a business. In the last year, our administration has delivered the largest income tax cut in state history while making record investments in critical programs including education, childcare, and housing," Adam Joseph, spokesperson for Governor Ned Lamont's office, said.

A decision as to what comes next will be made during the Dallas City Council meeting August 25.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Frontier Communications, but they have not responded to our request for comment.