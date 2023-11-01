Fugitive wanted for sex assault is arrested after stealing from store in Trumbull: police

A man wanted for sex crimes against children out of Colorado was arrested for allegedly stealing money from his employer at Trumbull Mall, police said.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Jaheem Bell, who lives in Bridgeport, was taken into custody for stealing thousands of dollars from his employer JC Penney. Investigators say Bell allegedly stole money from the cash register on a few occasions.

Once Bell was arrested, police determined that he had an outstanding extraditable arrest warrant for sex crimes against children. He confirmed to police that he had traveled to Colorado earlier this year.

Bell was arrested for larceny and faces additional charges for the Colorado crimes, including internet sex exposure of a child and sexual assault of a child, according to police.

He was held on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court for the Trumbull theft on Nov. 8.