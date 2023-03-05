Fundraiser Held to Benefit Family of Fallen North Haven Firefighter

The second in a series of fundraisers in honor of a fallen firefighter is underway in North Haven.

It comes following the death of Matthias Wirtz the day after Christmas.

La Lupa Restaurant was packed since the fundraiser started at one Sunday afternoon, many coming out to show their support for the Wirtz family.

Matthias Wirtz died of natural causes after collapsing at the scene of a house fire in December.

We are told twenty-five percent of all proceeds from Sunday will be donated to the firefighter’s family.

Friends and colleagues say the turnout is just another sign of the tremendous support they’ve received from the community since Wirtz’s tragic death.

They say he loved seeing people having fun, so people enjoying themselves at this event is fitting.

“It's just awesome. The outpouring that we're getting from the town, that our community is second to none here. We're a very close-knit, tight department. It's just bringing everybody together as one and that's what Matthias would want,” North Haven firefighter Anthony DeSimone tells us.

This was the second of three fundraisers planned by the North Haven Professional Firefighters Association. The first was last week at J Roo’s.

The final event will be held at Ludal’s on April 30.