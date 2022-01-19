Funeral to be Held for New Haven Officer Who Was in Coma For 13 Years After On-Duty Crash

A funeral is being held on Wednesday for a New Haven police officer who died last week after being in a coma for 13 years following an on-duty crash.

Officer Diane Gonzalez died Monday, January 10, according to New Haven police.

Gonzalez and Sgt. Dario "Scott" Aponte were responding separately to a report of a violent domestic dispute on Sept. 9, 2008, when their police cruisers collided at the intersection of Chapel Street and East Street.

Aponte was killed in the crash.

Officer Gonzalez survived the crash but suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma from which she never emerged, according to police.

She was a 13-year-veteran of the force at the time of the crash.

Gonzalez is survived by her two daughters, her son, and her grandchildren.

The funeral is being held at Evergreen Cemetery where Officer Gonzalez will be laid to rest in a graveside ceremony with full line of duty honors, police said.

It will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

No vehicles are allowed in the cemetery. Parking is available as follows: