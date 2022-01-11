new haven police

New Haven Officer in Coma For 13 Years After On-Duty Crash Has Died

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A New Haven police officer who has been in a coma since being involved in a crash while answering a call in 2008, has died.

Officer Diane Gonzalez died Monday, according to New Haven police.

Gonzalez and Sgt. Dario "Scott" Aponte were responding separately to a report of a violent domestic dispute on Sept. 9, 2008, when their police cruisers collided at the intersection of Chapel Street and East Street.

Aponte was killed in the crash.

Officer Gonzalez survived the crash but suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma from which she never emerged, according to police.

She was a 13-year-veteran of the force at the time of the crash.

Gonzalez is survived by her two daughters, her son, and her grandchildren.

