Gay City State Park Remains Closed Due to Elevated Bacteria Levels in Water

Gay City State Park in Hebron remains closed to swimming this weekend due to elevated bacteria levels.

Officials said the water will be retested on Tuesday and results will be available on Wednesday.

The swimming area of Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic was closed earlier in the week and reopened Friday after tests showed no elevated bacteria levels in the water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret remains closed due to maintenance and Indian Well State Park is closed due to storm damage, DEEP added.

They said local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so contact your local public health agency for information on closures of local swimming areas.