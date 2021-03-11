Gearing Up For Spring Landscaping

The last of the snow is melting and you may find yourself gearing up to do a little spring landscaping.

At New England Silica in South Windsor there is no shortage of home improvement supplies. But that wasn't the case last year when the pandemic started a home improvement boom. And now that the weather is taking a turn towards spring, supplies are expected to sell quickly once again.

"The phones are starting to ring. Temperatures are climbing. It’s a good thing. Spring seems to be here after a pretty long winter,” said Steve Walowski, co-owner of Hillside Landscaping and HLC Organic.

Contractors like Walowski are expecting another busy season just like last year.

“We found that many people were not going on vacation and they decided to take the money that they were going to spend traveling and spend it around the house," Walowski said.

Glastonbury resident Ethan Reid seized the opportunity to makeover his pool patio.

“We thought that this year, especially with the pandemic and everyone stuck at home, it was time to do it,” said Reid.

But the uptick in projects meant an increase in demand for supplies like pavers and bricks and even nursey items such as trees and shrubs.

“The manufacturers didn’t necessarily anticipate the volume of material that was going to be used throughout the state,” Walowski said.

But suppliers are optimistic that they’ll be able to meet the demand this year.

“We encouraged all our contractors and DIYers to get their orders in as soon as possible,” said Andrea Jones, from New England Silica. “So we can get them delivered in a timely manner.”

If you’re looking to have landscaping done around your home this spring or summer, make arrangements now because landscaping companies are quickly booking up.