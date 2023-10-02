George Logan announces candidacy for 5th District, sets up potential rematch with Hayes

The race for the state’s 5th congressional district can be one of the most watched. And now, there’s a potential rematch in the works for 2024.

At an event in Watertown on Monday, George Logan revealed he’s taking another shot to represent the state’s 5th congressional district.

“The status quo in Washington, D.C. is failing. But it doesn't have to be this way. That's why I'm standing here. Today I’m excited to announce I’m running for Congress,” Logan said.

If he wins the Republican primary, he could face off in 2024 against Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who is running for a fourth term.

Back in 2022, the democrat beat Logan by just a couple of thousand votes.

“You thought things are bad a year ago. It's hard to believe but they've only gotten worse. Right? Whether it’s gas, whether it’s rent,” Logan said.

Besides fixing inflation, the small business owner and former state senator also is focusing on securing the border.

In response to the announcement, the Hayes’ campaign released a statement, writing in part:

“…I will do everything in my power to beat him yet again, so that Trump and dysfunctional House Republicans do not have an ally in the district that I call home."

The former teacher has touted her recent work including when it comes to education, gun violence prevention and veterans.

“Once again, it's the fighting fifth. It's one of the most competitive swing districts in the country,” said Scott McLean, Quinnipiac University political science professor.

Last time Hayes outspent Logan by about three to one. In 2024, the presidential race could drive more people to the polls, especially with potentially former President Trump on the ballot.

“Elections in Connecticut and in a lot of other states like this when you see higher turnout it tends to give some extra boost for Democratic candidates,” McLean said.

Logan still has the primary to get through. As of now, Michelle Botelho has also announced she’s running.