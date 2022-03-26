Girl Scout Cookies Make Their Way in CT After Supply Chain Issues

It’s a big moment in the Girl Scout world. If you’ve been waiting for those famous cookies here in Connecticut, today is your day.

A long line of cars consisting of girls scouts and parents pulled into New Britain to receive their Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, and a host of other cookies to start their selling season.

"We call it cookie drop," said Diana Mahoney, CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut. "That’s when all the cookies get delivered to Connecticut and then get dispersed to all the troops across the state."

According to the organization, a total of 1.2 million packages were placed in the initial order, representing a 36% increase from last year.

Since January, troops have been securing orders, and Girl Scout Samantha Park shared how the sweet treats are in demand.

"Usually, people who are the original Girl Scout fans know when it’s cookie season, so without even saying it, people are like, 'oh, when are the cookies coming,' Park said."

"We go around and ask people who we know, our parents who they work with, and their friends."

Doug Needham is picking up 96 cases of cookies for his daughter's girls scout troop.

Needham is a part of the hundreds of cookie caravans that will deliver the boxes on March 26 and 27 at select locations throughout Connecticut.

"This my first year picking up, so I’m mesmerized by all the boxes of cookies," Needham said.

But due to supply chain shortages with the baker, this hasn’t been the easiest season, with the cookie drop being pushed back by three weeks.

"It was a lot to do; you had to rearrange all of the shipping, all the volunteers had to move out cookie booths, but Girl Scouts is resilient, so we made that happen," Mahoney said.

Mahoney added that she couldn’t be more thrilled as she explained that the process is more than just selling cookies.

"They come up with a business plan. They set goals. They learn how to talk to people. They learn marketing and how to handle the money, so it’s a really great opportunity for every girl to earn badges and patches and understand the whole marketing business of selling a product," Mahoney said.