Glastonbury High School Student Suspected of Hitler, Boston Marathon Bomber Yearbook Quotes Arrested

A Glastonbury High School student accused of changing two students’ yearbook quotes to an Adolf Hitler quote, which was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd; and another that referenced drugs and the name of the Boston Marathon bomber has been arrested and charged.

The investigation started in May after Glastonbury High School administrators reported finding an Adolf Hitler quote that was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd, a man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, printed under the picture of a student in the school’s yearbook.

Police said another student’s quote referenced drugs and Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Hollister Tryon and said he has been charged with two counts of computer crimes in the third degree.

He is accused of unlawfully accessing a computer database students used to submit their yearbook quotes and changing the two students’ quotes prior to publication of the yearbook in October 2020.

Bond was set at $5,000.