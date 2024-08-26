Bridgeport

Glow Wild Lantern Festival to return to Beardsley Zoo

Beardsley Zoo

The Glow Wild Lantern Festival is returning to Beardsley Zoo.

This is the third year of the festival, which will span 30 acres and give guests the opportunity to walk through glowing corridors featuring wildlife.

Glow Wild will run Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 26 to Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The exceptions are from Oct. 11 to 13, when it is closed for a private event, Halloween and Thanksgiving.

​You are urged to buy timed tickets online in advance.

The zoo said a small number of tickets might be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.

Tickets, for ages 12 and up, are $22. Tickets for children 11 and under are $20 while children age 2 and under and adults 76 years old and older can go for free.

​Wheelchairs and strollers will be available to rent on a first-come-first-serve basis.

You can learn more and purchase tickets online here.

