Goodwin University to Create Two Manufacturing Training Centers for Hartford Residents

Goodwin University announced a new partnership with the City of Hartford to create two walk-in Community Manufacturing Training Centers (CMTCs) for Hartford residents.

Goodwin University will establish two accessible and visible locations, one in the North End of Hartford and the other in the South End.

The CMTCs will be able to accommodate 15 to 18 students at a time and will be equipped with desks, computers, whiteboards, tables, and light manufacturing equipment for hands-on experience.

"This fits with our mission in so many ways,” Goodwin University President Mark Scheinberg said.

According to Mark Scheinberg, the CMTCs are different than others, saying they are designed around the students needs.

“Not just because we're delivering career-focused education, but because we're doing it in a way that brings education to our students, rather than asking them to come to us," Scheinberg said. "Designing and delivering our classes around what our students need for where they are now, and where they want to be is part of what sets us apart."

According to Mayor Luke Bronin, the centers will provide students with various opportunities including learning introductory manufacturing skills, along with job and further educational opportunities.

“There’s a huge number of jobs available in advanced manufacturing, and there are some great training programs out there already, but what makes this new partnership so important is that it will bring that training opportunity right into our neighborhoods," Mayor Bronin said.

“I want to thank our partners at Goodwin University, and I want to thank Senator Fonfara and the State of Connecticut for partnering to secure the funding to launch these new neighborhood-based training centers. Greater Hartford is a global center of manufacturing, and this program will help make sure that more Hartford residents get connected to those good careers.”

The build-out of the CMTCs, which will be located in storefront spaces and embedded within Hartford neighborhoods, is made possible through a $1million grant from the State of Connecticut.