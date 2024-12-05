Bridgeport

Got a call from CT state police? Troopers say it could be a scam

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

Those who have recently received a call from state police may need to do a double-check before returning the call, as it may have been an imposter.

On Thursday, state police say a recording has been circulating from a 'Civil Services Division' and a 'Lieutenant James Perry.'

That division does not exist, and troopers say that person is not a member of their ranks.

The phone number provided in the recording is also not affiliated with Connecticut State Police, despite the claim that it would connect to the Bridgeport office.

State police have provided an example of the recording that can be listened to here.

Troopers ask the public to report getting calls like this, and to check official sources to verify information is coming from the proper place.

