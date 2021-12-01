Gov. Lamont to Make Announcement About State's New Paid Family Leave Program

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to make an announcement Wednesday about the implementation of the state's new paid family and medical leave program.

Employers began taking deductions from their employees' paychecks at the beginning of the year to help fund the program, which takes effect in January.

Benefits of the program include up to 12 weeks of replacement wages for workers who take time off for personal illness or to care for a family member or loved one.

The governor is scheduled to make the announcement at 1 p.m.