Governor Lamont proclaimed Aug. 11 as '50 Cent Day.' Here's why

Gov. Ned Lamont

Well, this is a new one.

Governor Ned Lamont took to social media Friday to proclaim Aug. 11 as "50 Cent Day."

The rapper performed at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford Friday - which also marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

50 Cent once owned a mansion in Farmington before selling it in 2019. You can see a tour of the mansion here.

Lamont said he hopes the proclamation will convince the rapper to move back to Connecticut.

