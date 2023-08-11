Governor Lamont proclaimed Aug. 11 as '50 Cent Day.' Here's why

Well, this is a new one.

Governor Ned Lamont took to social media Friday to proclaim Aug. 11 as "50 Cent Day."

The rapper performed at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford Friday - which also marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

In honor of @50cent performing at the Xfnity Theatre. I hearby proclaim it 50 Cent Day in the State of Connecticut.



Hm, maybe we convinced him to move back to CT. 😁 pic.twitter.com/4dfX0naZpL — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 12, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

50 Cent once owned a mansion in Farmington before selling it in 2019. You can see a tour of the mansion here.

Lamont said he hopes the proclamation will convince the rapper to move back to Connecticut.