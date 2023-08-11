Governor Lamont proclaimed Aug. 11 as '50 Cent Day.' Here's why

Well, this is a new one.
Governor Ned Lamont took to social media Friday to proclaim Aug. 11 as "50 Cent Day."
The rapper performed at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford Friday - which also marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
50 Cent once owned a mansion in Farmington before selling it in 2019. You can see a tour of the mansion here.
Lamont said he hopes the proclamation will convince the rapper to move back to Connecticut.