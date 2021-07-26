Governor Lamont Announces Nomination for Public Health Commissioner

Governor Ned Lamont is holding a news conference at the State Capitol in Hartford this afternoon to announce his nomination of Dr. Manisha Juthani as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Juthani is currently an infectious diseases physician at Yale School of Medicine.

She has a background in infection control, particularly in nursing homes, according to Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer for the State of Connecticut. She has been supporting DPH in its efforts to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am honored to stand in front of all of you today, and it is humbling to be named the next commissioner of the Department of Public Health," Juthani said.

Deidre Gifford has been serving as the acting Department of Public Health commissioner for over a year. Geballe thanked her for her service in that role and said she would continue in her position as commissioner of the Department of Social Services and as a senior advisor to the governor.

"With every single minute of every day of the week she has poured her heart into doing everything she possibly can to keep the people of Connecticut safe," Geballe said.