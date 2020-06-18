Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Update at 11 A.M.

The governor will be giving an update this morning on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be at Community Health Center of New Britain at 11 a.m. to provide updates on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

On Wednesday, the day the state entered Phase 2 of reopening amid the pandemic, Lamont said 1.2 percent of COVID-19 test results were positive, the lowest percentage since the pandemic began.

He also said the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was below 200 for the first time since mid-March.

As of Wednesday, 186 people were hospitalized with coronavirus.

Connecticut has had 4,219 COVID-19 related deaths.