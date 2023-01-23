Governor to Announce Proposals to Battle Gun Violence

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss his proposals for legislation to address gun violence.

The governor’s office has not released any additional information about his plan.

The news conference will be at 11 a.m. at the Waterbury Police Department.

Lamont’s office said the proposals will be included in the governor’s package of priorities for the 2023 legislative session that he will present to the Connecticut General Assembly in February.

