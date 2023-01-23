Ned Lamont

Governor to Announce Proposals to Battle Gun Violence

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss his proposals for legislation to address gun violence.

The governor’s office has not released any additional information about his plan.

The news conference will be at 11 a.m. at the Waterbury Police Department.

Lamont’s office said the proposals will be included in the governor’s package of priorities for the 2023 legislative session that he will present to the Connecticut General Assembly in February.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Ned Lamontpoliticsgun violence
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us