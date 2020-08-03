UConn Receives $10 Million Grant

The University of Connecticut has received a $10 million grant and has announced a new research center, UConn officials and Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday morning.

The governor also announced during the news conference that Dr. Anthony Fauci will take part in the briefing he holds this afternoon.

I appreciate Dr. Fauci for accepting my invitation to join us today for our COVID-19 news briefing to discuss the effects of the virus around the country and its impact on Connecticut. We’ll be getting started at 4PM.



Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Gov. Ned Lamont took part in the news conference at UConn’s Storrs campus about the $10 million grant and a research project the University of Connecticut to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of antibiotics in chicken production.

UConn President Tom Katsouleas, Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, and other state and local officials also took part.

Katsouleas said the school started as an agricultural school more than 130 years ago and this takes the school into the future.

Hurlburt said Connecticut farmers have met consumers during the pandemic, entrepreneurship needs to be rooted in hard science and called the grant UConn received significant.

Indrajeet Chaubey. dean of the UConn College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, said the school will take the research to help poultry producers and the industry and support a vibrant agricultural industry in the state.

Kumar Venkitanarayanan, the associate dean for research and graduate education and associate director, Storrs of the Agricultural Experiment Station, said scientists from a variety of fields will be working on the project.

During the news conference, Lamont also said UConn will announce its reopening plan on Aug. 10, including testing and quarantining.

The plan to reopen elementary, middle and high schools will come soon after, the governor said.

Lamont said he will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. on the impact COVID-19 has had on Connecticut and Dr. Fauci will take part in that briefing.