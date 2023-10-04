Connecticut

Governor to make announcement about Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

The governor will be making an announcement Wednesday afternoon about the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection contains Connecticut State Police, the Police Officers Standards and Training Council, the Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Statewide Emergency Telecommunications, the Commission on Fire Prevention and Control, and Scientific Services.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol in Hartford.

