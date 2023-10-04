Governor to make announcement about Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection

The governor will be making an announcement Wednesday afternoon about the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection contains Connecticut State Police, the Police Officers Standards and Training Council, the Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Statewide Emergency Telecommunications, the Commission on Fire Prevention and Control, and Scientific Services.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol in Hartford.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.