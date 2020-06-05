Governor to Start Phase 2 of Reopening CT a Few Days Early

The governor plans to start phase two of reopening the state a few days early after closing non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of starting phase two on June 20, Gov. Ned Lamont said it will start on June 17 as long as COVID hospitalizations and infection rates remain low.
“To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17,” the governor Tweeted.
Phase One started on May 20.
What's Opening in Phase 2:
- Accommodation (no bar areas)
- Gyms, fitness & sports clubs
- All personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors)
- Outdoor arts, entertainment, and events (up to 50 people)
- Outdoor amusement parks
- Movie theaters
- Bowling alleys
- Social clubs, pools
- All museums, zoos, aquariums
- Restaurants (indoor dining, no bar)
What's Planned for Phase 3:
Phase 3, according to the governor, would come at a later date in the summer, potentially in late July. The businesses to open in Phase 3 include:
- Bars
- Indoor event spaces & venues
- Indoor amusement parks & arcades
- Outdoor events (up to 100 people)