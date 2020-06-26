Governor to Take Part in Unveiling of Drive-Through Tax Service in Enfield

The deadline to file taxes was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new deadline is approaching.

The tax deadline was moved from April 15 to July 15.

With the new deadline approaching, the town of Enfield is setting up a drive-through contactless tax service, according to the governor’s office.

At 10 a.m., Gov. Ned Lamont will take part in an event to launch Enfield Express, a drive-through, contactless service the Town of Enfield will operate to provide basic tax services. Beginning on June 20, the service will be available Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

The governor’s office said the site will also serve as a point of distribution for personal protective equipment for area businesses.