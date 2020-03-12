Governor Waives 180-Day Requirement for Schools

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday he is waiving the 180-day requirement for schools amid growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

More than a dozen school districts are making schedule changes or closing as more cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Connecticut. The governor’s new executive order requires schools to be in session or until June 30, 2020, at the latest. This means that if the school has not hit the 180-day mark by June 30, the district can determine that to be the last day of school.

As of Thursday, five Connecticut residents have tested positive for the virus, including a child.

The governor’s executive order also prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people, authorizes the DMV to extend renewal deadlines to reduce crowds and their branches, clarifies visitor restrictions at nursing and rest homes, and relaxes attendance rules for police academies.

As of Thursday, Connecticut’s state laboratory has tested 95 people for COVID-19. Of those, 89 have tested negative and six have tested positive. One of those six is a resident of New York who was tested in Connecticut while receiving treatment at Greenwich Hospital.