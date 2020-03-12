Patient Treated at Greenwich Hospital Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Some Greenwich Hospital employees are being monitored after caring for a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital released a statement saying that a patient from New York who was cared for in the Greenwich Hospital emergency department on March 11 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was discharged to home “under the supervision of the patient’s local public health department,” the statement says.

It goes on to say that a small number of hospital employees who cared for the patient are doing well and are being monitored according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Greenwich Hospital is well prepared and has taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all patients, staff and employees,” the statement says.

Greenwich Hospital president and CEO Norman Roth said in a statement that, “We are taking every precaution to ensure that this community-acquired case is contained as we continue to monitor the patient’s condition.”

Yale New Haven Health has made information available about the coronavirus on its website and has established a call center, 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644), for questions from the community.