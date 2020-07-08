Govt. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to Make Census Announcement

Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will hold a news conference to make an announcement regarding the 2020 U.S. Census.

The conference will be held today at 10 a.m. outside of Travelers Tower.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz has been leading the census charge in Connecticut and says this public health crisis highlights why an accurate count matters.

The census figures determine funding for 55 federal programs including Medicare, Medicaid, emergency preparedness and school lunch programs. Connecticut stands to receive $11 billion from the federal government.

Information on the 2020 Census can be found here.