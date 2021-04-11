dorchester

Grandmother Shot on Porch in Boston ID'd by Family

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was not the intended target, according to police

By Nia Hamm and Alec Greaney

A grandmother shot and killed as she sat on her porch in Dorchester on Saturday has been identified by her daughter as 73-year-old Delois Brown.

Boston police have yet to confirm the victim's identity, and officials have not yet announced any arrests in the case.

"My mind is blank right now," said Shirley Brown, 48. "It just don’t seem real that she’s gone."

Brown says she was outside when her mother was shot before 6 p.m. on Olney Street, and at least seven children were surrounding the elderly woman at the time.

"How could you be so reckless and careless. (A lot of babies), a lot of kids," she said.

Police have said the woman was not the intended target.

Officials Saturday evening expressed outrage at the incident in the community.

"Unfortunately this is all too common and certainly we’ve got to do much more to ensure that every neighborhood in our city is free from gun violence,” Boston Mayor Kim Janey said Sunday morning.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Saturday that those responsible for the shooting will be held accountable.

“It’s a tragic situation. My 3-year-old daughter was out here. She saw everything and she is traumatized," Brown said.

"It’s just not right."

