Greenwich firefighters respond to over 20 calls within 12 hours including major accidents, storm-related flooding

Greenwich firefighters had a busy day on Sunday and responded to more than a dozen calls within a 12-hour period.

On Sunday afternoon, fire officials said since 6 a.m., firefighters responded to over 20 calls for service.

The calls included gas emergencies, storm-related flooding and multiple major accidents.

Photos posted by the fire department show jack-knifed tractor-trailers.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in any of the crashes.

Storms moving through Connecticut on Sunday prompted flash flood warnings in parts of the state, including in Fairfield county.