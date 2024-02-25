Group holds rally in Hartford to call for support for Ukraine during crucial time

At a rally outside the State Capitol on Sunday, people took part in an event called Connecticut Stands with Ukraine.

“My brother has been on the front lines and my whole family has been affected by this war,” said Alona Voronova of West Hartford.

People reflected on the two years since Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

And they urged more U.S. assistance during a critical moment in the war.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I feel love. I feel support. I feel that we're doing something right. I feel that there is nothing we cannot do if we are standing together,” Voronova said.

Senator Richard Blumenthal just visited Ukraine.

In a tweet he wrote in part:

“Their fight is our fight. We cannot allow them to fail.”

Their fight is our fight. We cannot allow them to fail. They will win if we match their determination to defend democracy & give them the tools they need. This moment marks a turning point—a matter of life and death—not only on the calendar, but on the battlefield. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 24, 2024

Blumenthal argues additional funds are an investment that helps avoid U.S. troops needed on the ground if war was to expand to a NATO ally.

Right now, U.S. funds for Ukraine remain stalled in Congress.

The Ukrainian president spoke to NBC News about what might happen if the money is approved.

“The answer is if to give us strong package, you know, on time, our steps will be more strong on the battlefield. We will lose less people and we will win," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed an aid package.

But the House Speaker has so far refused to take it up and argues tougher U.S. border policies should be the priority.

“I think a lot of Americans just got tired of listening about Ukrainian war," Voronova said. "But I think we need to show that it's not over. We need to fight more."

The Senate’s $95 billion aid package also includes funds for Israel and Taiwan.