Guilford Make-A-Wish Kid is Big Island Bound

A Make-a-Wish kid from Guilford has been waiting three years to go on a trip of a lifetime and come June he'll finally get his wish.

Nolan McGowan's dream of going to Hawaii was put on hold when the pandemic hit in 2020.

The world as the 12-year-old knew it, had stood still.

His mom Carrie McGowan remembered that day, saying, "I was getting everything ready to pack, getting stuff together for the kids to do on the plane and then they shut it down."

But three months from now, his wish will be granted thanks to donations through the Miles for Smiles program.

Nolan was about two years old when he was diagnosed with what's called nephrotic syndrome; a kidney disorder that causes your body to pass too much protein in your urine.

He was no stranger to the doctors at Yale.

Nolan said, "All of the needles and blood work and all the visits, I would say it's affecting my life pretty heavily."

It's been about two years since he relapsed following new treatment from his doctors.

He said he couldn't be happier, and now has a message for other kids.

"Don't take things for granted. That's pretty much it. Don't take things for granted," he said.

To contribute to the Miles for Smiles program, you can donate airline miles here. Also, monetary donations can be made online by clicking here. Both types of donations are also accepted on the Miles for Smiles pledge line at (877) 203-9474.